LPL Financial LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $209.43 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

