Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAZR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 243.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 1,082,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 101.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 240,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.