Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LXFR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

