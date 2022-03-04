LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €787.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €787.00 ($884.27) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($998.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €808.73 ($908.68).

MC opened at €617.40 ($693.71) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($292.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €698.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €679.95.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

