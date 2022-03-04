LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

