Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
