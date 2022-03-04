Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

