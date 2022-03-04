Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.