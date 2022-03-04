Man Group plc Acquires 1,095 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,510,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

SAGE opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

