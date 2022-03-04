Man Group plc Purchases New Position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORPH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

