Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.97 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

