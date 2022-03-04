Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

