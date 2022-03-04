Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

