Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

