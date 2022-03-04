MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

