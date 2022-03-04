Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $155.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $112.98 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

