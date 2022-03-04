Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 53.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC opened at $3.62 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.