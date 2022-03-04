Marshall Wace LLP Has $463,000 Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BGSF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.