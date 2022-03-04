Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $480,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.