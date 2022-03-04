Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth about $269,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech by 191.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

