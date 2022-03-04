Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 184,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infobird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infobird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Infobird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFBD opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94. Infobird Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

