Marshall Wace LLP Sells 70,222 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

