Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 719,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.