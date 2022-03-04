Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen Sells 9,778 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

