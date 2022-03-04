Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

