Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

