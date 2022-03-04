Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

