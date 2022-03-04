Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 409.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 262,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

