Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $5,279,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

