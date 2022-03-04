McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,729. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

