Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.69 on Friday. 31,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,962. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

