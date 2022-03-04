Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider David Lis Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($62,458.07).

MRO opened at GBX 129.90 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.40. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.90 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

