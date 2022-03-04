Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $465.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00230010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00032294 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

