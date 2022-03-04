MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported loss in the fourth quarter. The company is currently suffering from increasing expenses related to warehousing and infrastructure transition on public clouds. Moreover, costs related to free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are also hurting the company’s margin expansion. Further, growing marketing expenses are headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, robust MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios continue to aid the company’s total payment volume and shipments, respectively. Further, the company’s strong mobile wallet initiatives are major positives. However, headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giants poses a serious threat to its market position.”

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,755.07.

MELI stock opened at $1,096.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,408.04. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.