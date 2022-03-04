Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.08, but opened at 2.01. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.90, with a volume of 46,938 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

