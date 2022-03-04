Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metromile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.05 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MILE opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Metromile has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Metromile by 829.8% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metromile by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Metromile by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Metromile by 636.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,912,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,814 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

