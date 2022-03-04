Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $200.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

