Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $337,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Arko stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Arko (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
