Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,352 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.