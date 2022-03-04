Michael J. Mcconnell Sells 15,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after buying an additional 439,528 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after buying an additional 1,922,485 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

