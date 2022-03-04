Michael Mente Sells 900 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00.
NYSE RVLV opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.