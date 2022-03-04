Michael Mente Sells 900 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.