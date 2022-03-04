Millennium Management LLC Acquires 234,721 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 251,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.