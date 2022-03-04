Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

