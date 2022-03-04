Millennium Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,402,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

