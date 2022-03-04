Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

