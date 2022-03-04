Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

ASPN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

