Millennium Management LLC Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 696,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $998,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $12,952,000.

Shares of PFTAU stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

