Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $5.16 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $395.12 or 0.00969822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $220,860.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 13,063 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

