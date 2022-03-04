Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $12.93 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

