Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $12.93 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.
