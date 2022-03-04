MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,735 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

