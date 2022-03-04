MML Investors Services LLC Buys 466 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,044.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.